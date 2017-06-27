Edition: International
Google loses appeal against EUR 2.4 bln competition fine in Europe for search violations

Wednesday 10 November 2021 | 12:57 CET | News
Google has lost a court appeal against the EUR 2.4 billion competition fine imposed on the company in 2017 by the European Commission. The EU's General Court upheld the finding that Google abused its dominant position on the search market by favouring its own comparison shopping service over rival services in search results. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: European Commission / Google
Countries: Europe
