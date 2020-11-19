Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Google, Microsoft, Apple back US govt push for more cybersecurity awareness

Thursday 26 August 2021 | 09:01 CET | News
The White House has confirmed a meeting between President Joe Biden and major corporate leaders to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity in the US. The summit resulted in several measures announced by Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon to improve security in the tech industry. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon / Apple / Google / IBM / Microsoft
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google to invest USD 10 bln over next five years to strengthen cyber-security

Published 26 Aug 2021 08:27 CET | United States
Google has announced it will invest USD 10 billion over the next five years to strengthen cyber-security, including expanding ...

Microsoft invests in Rubrik for zero-trust data protection in cloud services
Published 19 Aug 2021 15:27 CET | World
Software start-up Rubrik announced a strategic agreement with Microsoft that includes a Microsoft equity investment in Rubrik to ...

AT&T, Verizon join US cybersecurity agency project to coordinate defense
Published 06 Aug 2021 12:10 CET | United States
The US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the start of a new initiative to work with ...

Ivanti cooperates with NIST on implementing Zero Trust Architecture Project
Published 27 Jul 2021 14:42 CET | United States
Ivanti has been selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST's) National Cybersecurity Center of ...

Microsoft to acquire RiskIQ

Published 13 Jul 2021 16:56 CET | World
Microsoft announced a definitive agreement to acquire RiskIQ, a specialist in global threat intelligence and attack surface ...

Microsoft customer support infiltrated in more attacks by Nobelium group
Published 28 Jun 2021 09:00 CET | World
Microsoft said it discovered malware on one of its customer support agent's computers that was collecting information on ...

IBM to open cyber-security centre for US federal clients
Published 03 Jun 2021 08:05 CET | United States
IBM said it's creating the IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity, a collaborative environment focused on helping federal ...

AT&T launches unified cyber-security platform for US govt sector
Published 20 May 2021 14:31 CET | United States
AT&T launched a unified cyber-security platform designed to meet the security needs of federal, state and local government ...

US President issues executive order on improving nation's cybersecurity
Published 14 May 2021 11:05 CET | United States
The US President issued an executive order on improving the nation's cybersecurity. The administration said that all federal ...

Biden government names Easterly head of cybersecurity agency
Published 13 Apr 2021 09:28 CET | United States
Jen Easterly has been nominated the new head of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency. She helped develop Biden's cyber ...

Microsoft releases Exchange Server update after alleged Chinese hack
Published 04 Mar 2021 10:34 CET | World
Microsoft said on its blog it released security updates for its mail and calendar server programme called Exchange Server. The ...

Microsoft systems attacked in US govt agency hack
Published 18 Dec 2020 10:13 CET | United States
Microsoft confirmed that it found malicious software in its systems following a wide-ranging hacking campaign targeting several ...

US Congress approves federal standards for IoT device security
Published 19 Nov 2020 09:29 CET | United States
The US Senate has approved legislation to set minimum security standards for IoT devices. The IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act, ...





Related Info

Google to invest USD 10 bln over next five years to strengthen cyber-security
08:27 | United States | News
Microsoft invests in Rubrik for zero-trust data protection in cloud services
19 Aug | World | News
AT&T, Verizon join US cybersecurity agency project to coordinate defense
6 Aug | United States | News
Ivanti cooperates with NIST on implementing Zero Trust Architecture Project
27 Jul | United States | News
Microsoft to acquire RiskIQ
13 Jul | World | News
Microsoft customer support infiltrated in more attacks by Nobelium group
28 Jun | World | News
IBM to open cyber-security centre for US federal clients
3 Jun | United States | News
AT&T launches unified cyber-security platform for US govt sector
20 May | United States | News
US President issues executive order on improving nation's cybersecurity
14 May | United States | News
Biden government names Easterly head of cybersecurity agency
13 Apr | United States | News
Microsoft releases Exchange Server update after alleged Chinese hack
4 Mar | World | News
Microsoft systems attacked in US govt agency hack
18 Dec 2020 | United States | News
US Congress approves federal standards for IoT device security
19 Nov 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Gamescom
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
02 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
02 Sep Broadcom fiscal Q3
02 Sep Ooma fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now