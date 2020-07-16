Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Google opens up Workspace tools to all, to add business paid option

Tuesday 15 June 2021 | 08:48 CET | News
Google is opening up its collaboration software Google Workspace to anyone with a Gmail account. The software previously known as G Suite has to date required a business account. In future, businesses will be able to subscribe to a premium version of Workspace for extra features. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google taps Thales to power Google Workspace client-side encryption
Published 15 Jun 2021 08:34 CET | World
Thales said that its 'CipherTrust Manager' and 'SafeNet Trusted Access' products have been selected by Google to give users the ...

Google Workspace vanaf nu voor iedereen beschikbaar
Published 15 Jun 2021 08:18 CET | World
Google Workspace (voorheen G Suite) is vanaf nu voor iedereen met een Google-account beschikbaar, zo meldt Google op zijn blog. ...

Dutch govt suspends use of Google Workspace after privacy concerns
Published 14 Jun 2021 15:05 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch government has suspended plans to use Google Workspace services, according to a response from the justice ministry to ...

Google adds new features to Google Meet
Published 22 Apr 2021 09:43 CET | World
Google announced new features for its videoconferencing platform Google Meet. This includes a refreshed look on the web and ...

Google to transition Hangouts users to Google Chat from H1 2021
Published 19 Oct 2020 16:29 CET | World
Google announced plans to transition users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat starting in the first half of 2021. The decision ...

Google rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace, adds features
Published 06 Oct 2020 13:57 CET | World
Google Cloud has rebranded its 'G Suite' of office apps as 'Google Workspace' and added a number of new features with a view to ...

Google integrates email, chat, video in new G Suite set-up
Published 16 Jul 2020 10:35 CET | World
Google is integrating its email, chat and videoconferencing services for business customers. Part of its G Suite service, the new ...





Related Info

Google taps Thales to power Google Workspace client-side encryption
15 Jun | World | News
Google Workspace vanaf nu voor iedereen beschikbaar
15 Jun | World | News
Dutch govt suspends use of Google Workspace after privacy concerns
14 Jun | Netherlands | News
Google adds new features to Google Meet
22 Apr | World | News
Google to transition Hangouts users to Google Chat from H1 2021
19 Oct 2020 | World | News
Google rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace, adds features
6 Oct 2020 | World | News
Google integrates email, chat, video in new G Suite set-up
16 Jul 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jun OptiNet China Conference
17 Jun Vodafone investors day
17 Jun Huawei Better World Summit for 5G+AR
18 Jun Freenet AGM
18 Jun Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2021-Q1
21 Jun Vivendi AGM
21 Jun International Telecoms Week
21 Jun European Spectrum Congress
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now