Google to halve commission on first USD 1 mln in sales for app developers on Play

Tuesday 16 March 2021 | 13:05 CET | News
Update: 17 March 2021 | 08:50 CET
Google has confirmed plans to lower the commission it takes from app developers selling goods or services via Google Play. The fee will be halved worldwide from 1 July to 15 percent for the first USD 1 million of revenue earned per year. The company said about 99 percent of developers fall into this category. For app developers making more than USD 1 million in revenue per year, the reduced fee will apply to the first million, and then the standard rate of 30 percent.

[17/03/2021 08:50- Update: added worldwide information]

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: Korea, Republic of / World
