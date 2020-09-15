Edition: International
Google to tighten default privacy settings for kids on search, YouTube accounts

Tuesday 10 August 2021 | 16:09 CET | News
Google is activating more of its privacy protections by default for young people using its services. SafeSearch, which filters out explicit results on Google Search, will be activated for anyone under 18, and Location history turned off permanently on Google accounts for under-18s. YouTube also will see more privacy protections activated automatically, including restrictions on uploads by teens and commercial content on YouTube Kids.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / YouTube
Countries: World
