Google unveils 5G Pixel phones, new Chromecast with remote control

Google has announced new hardware products at a virtual event called 'Launch Night In'. These include the first 5G Pixel smartphones, a new Chromecast with remote control and the Nest Audio smart speaker.
The Pixel 4a 5G was first announced a month ago when Google released the affordable 4a model. The 5G version offers an upgrade with the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, an extra 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, Cinematic Pan for video shoots, and bigger 6.2-inch FHD+ display.
The Pixel 5 adds a bit more for a price tag of USD 700, compared to USD 500 for the Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 includes the same processor and 5G, but 8 GB RAM, a bigger 4,080 mAh battery, a recycled aluminum housing to reduce its carbon footprint, wireless and reverse charging, and an enhanced 'Smooth display' with 90 Hz refresh rate.
Google's also added a preview of the new Hold for Me function on the phones. Available first in the US, Hold for Me allows Google Assistant to wait on the line when users call a toll-free number and are put on hold. The Assistant will notify the caller when someone is on the line and ready to talk.
Customers buying a Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5 will get the gaming service Stadia and YouTube Premium free for three months, 100 GB of storage with Google One for three months and Google Play Pass and Gold/Silver Status on Play Points.
The Pixel 4a 5G will be available in Japan on 15 October and eight other countries starting in November. The Pixel 5 will be available in eight countries starting 15 October and in the US and Canada from 29 October.
For the Chromecast, Google has revamped the device into a full media player based on the new Google TV interface. No longer just a device to cast content from a phone or laptop to the TV, the new Chromecast HDMI stick comes with a full menu of its own to access a wide range of apps and subscriptions for OTT content, as well as search, personalisation and recommendation options. It also comes with a remote control for the first time, including voice controls with the Google Assistant, and can support 4K HDR video at up to 60 frames per second.
The new Chromecast includes dedicated buttons on the remote for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and will be promoted with YouTube TV and other OTT subscriptions bundled in the US. It's available to start in the US for USD 50, in a choice of three colours. Pre-orders have started in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the UK, where it will be available from 15 October.
Finally, the Nest Audio is a new compact smart speaker aimed at music lovers. Available in a choice of five colours, it includes a 19mm tweeter for consistent high frequency coverage and clear vocals and a 75mm mid-woofer to support the bass.
Google said it minimized the use of compressors to preserve dynamic range and deliver music as close as possible to how the artist intended. The Media EQ adjusts the sound automatically to the type of content, and Ambient IQ controls the sound of the Assistant based on background noise. The same machine learning chip as in the Nest Mini last year helps the device learn common commands in order to respond quicker.
Nest Audio is available for USD 100 online at the Google Store and other retailers in the US, Canada and India starting 05 October. It will launch in retail stores including Target, Best Buy and more in 21 countries starting 15 October.
