Broadband

Government of Canada approves first Universal Broadband Fund project

Monday 21 December 2020 | 09:54 CET | News
The Government of Canada has announced the first project to be funded under the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream. The Minister announced funding of CAD 1 million for Netago Internet to bring broadband internet access to 7,179 underserved households in Starland County and Stettler County, Alberta, by 15 November 2021. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Pathfinder
Countries: Canada
Related

Canada puts CAD 16.5 mln into fibre backbone for Nord-du-Quebec, Mauricie regions
Published 25 Nov 2020 15:24 CET | Canada
The government of Canada said it will invest over CAD 16.5 million in the Eeyou Communications Network, a not-for-profit telecom ...

Canada raises broadband target to 98% penetration by 2026
Published 10 Nov 2020 13:47 CET | Canada
Canada's Prime-Minister Justin Trudeau pledged his Liberal government will connect 98 percent of Canadians to broadband internet ...

Canada awards Broadband Fund subsidies to 5 projects in north
Published 13 Aug 2020 09:55 CET | Canada
Canada's telecommunications authority CRTC announced the first five projects that will receive funding from the Broadband Fund to ...





