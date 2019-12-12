Edition: International
Greek magnate Marinakis drops deal to acquire telecoms operator Forthnet

Friday 13 March 2020 | 14:40 CET | News

Shipping magnate and Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis dropped a deal to acquire debt-ridden telecoms operator Forthnet after prolonged negotiations with local banks Alpha Bank, Piraeus and National failed, according to online publication SportBusiness.com. Forthnet is the parent company of Greek pay-television broadcaster Nova. 

The deal became uncertain after missing the deadline for approval, which was in late January, as Marinakis-owned Alter Ego looked increasingly unlikely to obtain the funding it requested from the banks as a result of Marinaki's negotiation demands. Alpha Bank was not ready to fully back Alter Ego’s demands due to Forthnet's debt level.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Forthnet / Nova
Countries: Greece
