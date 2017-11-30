GSMA cancels Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

The GSMA has cancelled Mobile World Congress, its flagship event scheduled for later this month in Barcelona. The industry group said "the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event".
The announcement follows a growing list of companies cancelling their participation in MWC due to concerns about possibly exposing employees or customers to the virus. The GSMA earlier tried to stem the concerns with extra preventative measures, including a 14-day quarantine for Chinese visitors, but this did not prove enough to reassure participants. Major companies such as Nokia, Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom said they would not attend.
Mobile World Congress has been held each year since 2006 as the premier trade show in the telecoms industry and one of the largest such events in the world. Over 100,000 participants from 200 countries were expected to attend. The cost of cancelling the event is estimated at over EUR 500 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions