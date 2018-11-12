GSMA to hold crunch MWC20 meeting as Facebook, AT&T, Sprint pull out

The long list of companies that have pulled out now includes AT&T, Sprint, Cisco, Nokia, Infinera and Facebook. The social network confirmed to Cnet that “out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees won’t be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus.”
The report added that Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are seriously considering whether or not to attend, although Orange has confirmed that it still intends to participate. Its CEO Stephane Richard is the current chairman of the 26-member GSMA board. BT has announced already that it will not attend.
The MWC generates around EUR 492 million in revenues plus 14,000 temporary jobs in Barcelona and a cancellation would hit the city hard, said the report. Last month the GSMA said 110,000 people – including around 6,000 from China – as well as more than 2,400 companies and government delegations from 179 countries were due to attend this year’s event.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions