Wireless

GSMA to hold crunch MWC20 meeting as Facebook, AT&T, Sprint pull out

Wednesday 12 February 2020 | 11:03 CET | News
The GSMA will decide whether or not to suspend its flagship event MWC due to the risk of coronavirus at a meeting to be held on 14 February, reports Spanish daily El Pais, citing unnamed sector sources. It cautioned that the meeting was already scheduled but the GSMA will now be using it to consider options including even stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus, a possible postponement until spring or a cancellation of this year’s event in view of the ever-growing list of companies withdrawing. The GSMA declined to comment on what it described as "internal meetings".

The long list of companies that have pulled out now includes AT&T, Sprint, Cisco, Nokia, Infinera and Facebook. The social network confirmed to Cnet that “out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees won’t be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus.”

The report added that Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are seriously considering whether or not to attend, although Orange has confirmed that it still intends to participate. Its CEO Stephane Richard is the current chairman of the 26-member GSMA board. BT has announced already that it will not attend. 

The MWC generates around EUR 492 million in revenues plus 14,000 temporary jobs in Barcelona and a cancellation would hit the city hard, said the report. Last month the GSMA said 110,000 people – including around 6,000 from China – as well as more than 2,400 companies and government delegations from 179 countries were due to attend this year’s event.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Cisco / Deutsche Telekom / GSMA / Orange / Sprint / Vodafone
Countries: Spain / World
This article is part of dossier

MWC

::: more

