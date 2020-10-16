GTT sells infrastructure division for USD 2.15 billion

GTT Communications said it has agreed to sell its infrastructure division to investment group I Squared Capital for USD 2.15 billion. GTT interim CEO Ernie Ortega said the divestment will enable the company to better focus on network investment and the development of high-speed infrastructure services. It will also reinforce GTT’s capex light business model and its strategy to develop cloud networking.
The sale includes that the business and activities that provide Pan-European, North American, sub-sea and trans-Atlantic fibre network and data centre infrastructure services. The division is made up of a number of network and data centre assets accumulated from several GTT acquisitions, including Interoute, Hibernia and KPN International.
Specifically, GTT is selling a 103,000 route km fibre network with over 400 points of presence, spanning 31 metro areas and interconnecting 103 cities across Europe and North America; three transatlantic subsea cables, including GTT Express between Europe and North America, 14 tier 3 data centres and over 100 colocation facilities; plus a full suite of telecom and data infrastructure services.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.
