GTT sets up EXA Infrastructure following USD 2 bln fibre sale

Monday 20 September 2021 | 09:53 CET | News
GTT Communications has launched a new brand called EXA Infrastructure after completing the USD 2.15 billion sale of its infrastructure division to I Squared Capital. The new London-headquartered company claims to be the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, supporting 1,500 customers across 103,000 kilometres of fibre network that connects 300 cities.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: EXA Infrastructure / GTT Communications
Countries: World
