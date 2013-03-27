Edition: International
Gulf Energy Development makes takeover bid for Intouch, AIS

Monday 19 April 2021 | 10:15 CET | News
Thai power producer Gulf Energy Development has made a THB 169 billion buyout bid for Intouch, which controls mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS). Gulf Energy Development offered to buy 2.6 billion shares, or an 81.07 percent stake in Intouch, that it does not currently own at THB 65 each.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Advanced Info Service / AIS / SingTel / Thaicom
Countries: Thailand
