Helios Towers agrees to buy Airtel Africa passive infrastructure in Madagascar, Malawi, Chad and Gabon

Tuesday 23 March 2021 | 10:33 CET | News
Helios Towers has signed agreements with Airtel Africa to acquire its passive infrastructure operating companies in Madagascar and Malawi, and enter an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding for the potential acquisition of the passive infrastructure assets in Chad and Gabon, subject to regulatory approval.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel Africa / Helios Towers
Countries: Africa / Chad / Gabon / Madagascar / Malawi
Related

Airtel Africa sells stake in mobile money business to TPG's Rise Fund
Published 18 Mar 2021 09:08 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa announced the signing of an agreement under which The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of TPG, will ...

Airtel Africa rules out Ethiopian licence bid as it focuses on current markets
Published 01 Feb 2021 09:33 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa will focus on expanding in the markets where it already operates and will not bid for licences in Ethiopia, Reuters ...

Airtel Africa revenue up 19.5% in December quarter
Published 29 Jan 2021 09:37 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa's revenue increased by 19.5 percent in its fiscal third quarter ended 31 December. Underlying revenue rose by 17.2 ...

Cellnex completes acquisition of CK Hutchison towers in Sweden
Published 26 Jan 2021 14:34 CET | Sweden
Cellnex Telecom said it has closed the acquisition of CK Hutchison's tower assets in Sweden, after it announced completions of ...

Cellnex closes acquisition of Hutchison towers in Austria, Denmark and Ireland
Published 11 Jan 2021 11:05 CET | Austria
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex said it has closed the acquisition of CK Hutchison's telecommunications tower assets in ...

Syn says investors complete due diligence on passive mobile infrastructure
Published 21 Dec 2020 12:42 CET | Iceland
Vodafone Iceland parent company Syn said the investors with which it has been negotiating have completed due diligence concerning ...

Helios Towers appoints Dhillon as new CFO
Published 17 Dec 2020 15:45 CET | Africa
Helios Towers announced the appointment of Manjit Dhillon as chief financial officer (CFO) and to the board of the company with ...

Helios Towers to acquire over 1,200 sites from Free Senegal for EUR 160 mln

Published 12 Aug 2020 10:58 CET | Senegal
Helios Towers has signed an agreement with mobile operator Free Senegal to acquire its passive infrastructure assets for an ...





