Hellas Sat completes live demonstration of 5G satellite backhauling for remote areas

Monday 26 July 2021 | 15:15 CET | News
Hellas Sat completed a live demonstration of a 5G network for remote areas with backhaul from the 5G core network and gNB through Hellas Sat 3, its geostationary telecommunication satellite. The satellite was built by Thales Alenia Space on the Spacebus 4000 C4 platform. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Hellas Sat / iDirect / KT / Thales Alenia Space / Vodafone Greece
Countries: Greece
This article is part of dossier

5G

