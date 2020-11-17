Edition: International
Honor launches flagship Magic3 range featuring Snapdragon 888+ chip

Thursday 12 August 2021 | 17:07 CET | News
Honor announced the launch of its new Magic3 series of smartphones, with top models featuring the new, premium Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor. The company emphasized the photography capabilities of the three devices, its first flagship range since becoming a standalone group in the wake of the US technology ban on former parent company Huawei.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Honor / Huawei / Qualcomm
Countries: World
