Hot Telecom ends Partner Communication acquisition talks

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 09:25 CET | News
Altice Europe has announced that its subsidiary Hot Telecom had decided to terminate discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Partner Communications. On 29 January, Hot had submitted an offer for 100 percent of Partner Communications. Hot already works with Partner on mobile roaming and a takeover would help it achieve a nationwide mobile network. 

Categories: General
Companies: Altice Europe / Hot / Partner Communications
Countries: Israel
Well...the main fact is true however the last sentence isn't: Hot Telecom and Partner do not "work on mobile roaming" and they wouldn't need this acquisition to "achieve a nationwide mobile network". Back in 2015 the two companies established PHI Networks, an independent shared-RAN company (owned 50:50) which works in MOCN model and provides nation-wide service coverage to both Hot Mobile and Partner.
Shlomi Angi @ 31/3/2020 - 10:42


