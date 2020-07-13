Edition: International
HPE to buy Silver Peak for USD 925 mln

Monday 13 July 2020 | 16:50 CET | News

HPE said it plans to acquire Silver Peak, which will become part of Aruba, in a transaction valued at USD 925 million.

HPE said Silver Peak will help provide a comprehensive secure networking portfolio for customer requirements across campus, branch, data centre and remote worker environments. Together, the companies will be able to deliver the connectivity, security, and AI capabilities needed to connect the Edge to the cloud. Specifically, Silver Peaks’ offerings will strengthen the Aruba Edge Service platform, help self-driving WANs, and enable secure work-from-home experiences for customers. 

Silver Peak has over 1,500 production SD-WAN customers globally. Its entire workforce will join Aruba.

HPE expects the combination to drive significant revenue opportunities and to be accretive to the Intelligent Edge segment revenue growth and gross market. The transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of HPE's fiscal year 2020, should be neutral to adjusted EPS in full year 2022.


Categories: General
Companies: Aruba / HPE / Silver Peak
Countries: World
