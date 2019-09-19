Edition: International
Huawei CEO says R&D push to help offset US sanctions, virus impact

Thursday 26 March 2020 | 10:23 CET | News
Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei has acknowledged the company's sales are suffering outside China due to the US sanctions as well as the spread of the coronavirus. However, in interviews with the Wall Street Journal and South China Morning Post, he said the company had quickly resumed production in China and was spending heavily on R&D to ensure it maintains its technological lead. 

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
