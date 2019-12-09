Huawei confirms sale of Honor business to Shenzhen consortium

Huawei has confirmed an agreement to sell its consumer smartphone brand Honor and related business to a consortium led by the city of Shenzhen and local dealers of Honor products. No financial details of the deal were closed.
Huawei said its consumer business had been under "tremendous pressure as of late" due to difficulties obtaining the necessary components following US sanctions against the group. The Honor sale is expected to help support local dealers and sellers in China, allowing the company to develop its own supply chain separate from Huawei.
Started in 2013, the Honor brand was developed to help Huawei target the mid-range and lower end of the smartphone market and reach more young people. The company said Honor ships over 70 million units annually, compared to total shipments of 240 million at Huawei group last year.
Huawei will sell all its shares and not have any management relationship with the new Honor company. The new owner is called Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co, a company controlled by Shenzhen Smart City Development Group, according to Chinese media. Over 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand are participating and first proposed this acquisition, Huawei said.
Reuters reported earlier that the takeover could be worth over CNY 100 billion. According to its sources, the distributor Digital China looked at the deal but was not part of the final consortium buying Honor.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions