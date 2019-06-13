Huawei files patent infringement suit against Verizon in Texas

Huawei has filed a lawsuit against Verizon in Texas, saying it wants compensation for the use of technology protected by 12 Huawei patents in the US. The company had originally wanted licensing fees for over 230 patents, but discussions with Verizon seem to have whittled the number down to 12, for the moment. Huawei noted that despite long discussions on the matter, the two companies were unable to reach an agreement on license terms. Huawei did not say how much it was seeking in compensation.
Huawei holds over 80,000 patents worldwide, including more than 10,000 in the US alone. The company has more than 100 license agreements with major ICT vendors in the US, Europe, Japan and South Korea. It has since 2015 received more than USD 1.4 billion in patent license fees. It has in that time also paid out over USD 6 billion in fees to industry peers. Of the total, 80 percent of the fees went to companies in the US.
Huawei also noted it puts about 10-15 percent of its revenues into R&D every year. In 2018, expenditure into R&D reached USD 15 billion, close to 15 percent of total annual revenues. In general, the company has spent over USD 70 billion on research over the past decade.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions