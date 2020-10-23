Edition: International
Huawei revenues fall to CNY 456 billion in 9-mths

Friday 29 October 2021 | 14:12 CET | News
Huawei revenues for the first three quarters fell to CNY 455.8 billion from 671.3 billion the year before. the net margin lifted however to 10.2 percent from 8.0 percent.

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
