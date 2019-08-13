Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Huawei rolls out EMUI 10.1 update with AI assistant, new collaboration tools

Wednesday 17 June 2020 | 13:42 CET | News

Huawei is rolling out an update to its smartphone user interface, giving customers access to new videoconferencing and collaboration tools as well as its own digital assistant, named Celia. The EMUI update is designed to replace some of the services from Google lost due to US sanctions against Huawei doing business with American companies. 

The EMUI 10.1 update premiered on the P40 series launched in March and is now rolling out to over a dozen existing Huawei models. In addition to improved latency and new design features, the update includes the MeeTime app for video calls and screen sharing. MeeTime is initially available in China, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa and will be rolled out in more countries later this year.

Huawei also adds new ways to transfer files, photos or videos to other Huawei or third-party devices using short-range connections, to cast content to other screens and to amplify the phone's sound with a Bluetooth speaker or earbuds. In addition, a multi-device control panel is available by swiping up from the lower corner of the phone screen, for quick access to other connected devices. 

The biggest part of the update is the roll-out of Celia, Huawei's replacement for the Google Assistant. Activated with the command 'Hey Celia', the AI assistant can look up information, set alarms and phone settings, take notes and messages, schedule events, translate foreign languages, scan food for calories or objects for purchase options, and make calls for the user. 

Initially, Celia will support three languages – English, French, and Spanish. It will roll out first to the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the UK, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Columbia and South Africa and eventually to more countries in the world.

The EMUI upgrade is planned to roll out from later this month to the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, Nova 5T, Mate Xs, P40 lite, Nova 7i, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, MatePad Pro and MediaPad M6 10.8. In addition, the Honor View30 Pro, 20, 20 Pro and View20 will receive a similar update to the Magic UI system.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei introduceert assistent Celia en rolt EMUI 10.1 update uit
Published 17 Jun 2020 15:13 CET | World
Huawei brengt een update uit voor de gebruikersinterface van zijn smartphone, waardoor klanten toegang krijgen tot nieuwe tools ...

Huawei releases 'new edition' of P30 Pro with Android 10
Published 12 May 2020 16:23 CET | World
Huawei is releasing a 'new edition' of its P30 Pro smartphone, the flagship model from 2019. This still comes with Android, ...

Huawei unveils new P40 flagship smartphone series
Published 26 Mar 2020 14:38 CET | World
Huawei has unveiled its new P40 flagship smartphone range. The P40 Lite, P40 and P40 Pro models will be available from 07 April ...

Honor announces first 5G smartphone outside China
Published 25 Feb 2020 13:12 CET | World
Huawei's Honor brand has unveiled its first 5G smartphone for markets outside China. The Honor V30 Pro was first released in ...

Huawei sees 'difficult' 2020 after slower revenue growth of 18% in 2019
Published 31 Dec 2019 09:19 CET | World
Xu noted that Huawei shipped 240 million smartphones this year, 20 percent more than the year before. The company mainly sold ...

Huawei unveils Mate 30 flagship smartphones with own app store, assistant

Published 19 Sep 2019 15:15 CET | World
Huawei has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 30 series, in Munich. The 'second-generation' 5G phones will launch ...

Huawei plans expansion in services, announces new developer labs
Published 13 Aug 2019 13:56 CET | World
Huawei announced new services for developers to support its growing number of services users. In a statement following its ...





Related Info

Huawei introduceert assistent Celia en rolt EMUI 10.1 update uit
15:13 | World | News
Huawei releases 'new edition' of P30 Pro with Android 10
12 May | World | News
Huawei unveils new P40 flagship smartphone series
26 Mar | World | News
Honor announces first 5G smartphone outside China
25 Feb | World | News
Huawei sees 'difficult' 2020 after slower revenue growth of 18% in 2019
31 Dec 2019 | World | News
Huawei unveils Mate 30 flagship smartphones with own app store, assistant
19 Sep 2019 | World | News
Huawei plans expansion in services, announces new developer labs
13 Aug 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jun International Telecoms Week
16 Jun Cisco Live!
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
22 Jun Telkom FY results
22 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
24 Jun Blackberry fiscal Q1
24 Jun TPG EGM on Vodafone merger
24 Jun OTE AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now