Huawei should be permitted to bid for Italy 5G contracts - industry minister

China’s Huawei should be permitted to develop Italy’s 5G network infrastructure as it “offers the best solutions at the best prices,” according to Italy’s industry minister Stefano Patuanelli. His comments come after the US pressured Italy and other European countries to drop the idea of developing their 5G networks with Huawei on security grounds as well as more recent statements from parliamentary security committee Copasir advising the Italian government to consider preventing Huawei and ZTE from taking part in future rollouts.
However, Patuanelli told La Stampa that: “with the right defences, the possibility of (Huawei’s) access is not up for debate,” adding that “one cannot fly the flag of the market with one hand and that of protectionism with the other”. Reuters subsequently reported that Telecom Italia (TIM) is currently in the process of choosing vendors to upgrade its network infrastructure, citing Huawei among possible contenders.
Earlier this month, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte was forced to deny a claim by US President Donald Trump that Italy had decided not to allow Huawei to develop its 5G network infrastructure. He said Italy had introduced advanced legislation under the so-called Cybernetic Perimeter Decree to vet non-European 5G network suppliers. “Italy has introduced a particularly advanced and sophisticated set of rules [on 5G] ... and it’s matter of applying them,” said the premier at a NATO summit in London.
