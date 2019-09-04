Huawei shows latest 5G radio network units, plus 5G billing, core systems

Huawei held a press conference in London to showcase a number of new products centred around 5G. The company also noted that it will be holding its Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2020 on 24-27 February, after Mobile World Congress was canceled. The event will be broadcast live to global audiences and will include six activities in Shenzhen, the UK and Switzerland.
The company released an update of its 5G network platform, saying the network offers a simplified radio access network (RAN), smart IP network, ultra-high bandwidth, green connections and AI-enabled end-to-end 5G services.
The simplified RAN features three products: a third-generation massive MIMO antenna supporting 64T64R, the Blade AAU and a 400 MHz ultra-wideband AAU. The Blade AAU supports active and passive integration under all sub-6 GHz frequency bands, while the 5G AAU uses proprietary Huawei chips that the company says reduce power consumption by more than 15 percent.
The equipment can help transform a network into smart, SLA-committable IP networks, with a slicing precision at 1 Gbps, five times the industry average, Huawei said. The smart IP network also uses SRv6 and works with the Network Cloud Engine.
For the transport network, Huawei promises a transmission capacity of 48 Tbps on a single fibre, 40 percent more than the industry average, with its first 800G module.
Among the new products, Huawei also launched Convergent Billling System R20, which it says is the industry’s first monetisation service based on 5G standalone networks. The platform has already been deployed over STC Kuwait’s 5G standalone network, providing dedicated access to enterprises with guaranteed Service Level Agreements.
The company also unveiled a deterministic networking oriented 5G core network system, which it says will use 5G network resources to build manageable, verifiable and deterministic virtual private mobile networks. Huawei said it will build its 5G Deterministic Networking (5GDN) concept around the idea of “Cloud Native, One Core, Real-time Operation, and Edge Computing.”
5GDN runs on a cloud native platform and supports micro-service-based 2G/3G/4G/5G full convergence. The idea is also to provide differentiated network capabilities with multi-access edge computing (MEC), dynamic intelligent slicing and core network automation engines.
The company also announced what it calls the industry's first liquid optical transport networking (OTN) system, together with an AirPON optical access system and embedded AI optical terminal products. The products together upgrade the company’s intelligent OptiX Network strategy with ubiquitous optical connections for home, company and industry users in the 5G era.
Huawei explained that liquid OTN introduces OSUflex containers to support flexible bandwidth definition, plus network hard slices to improve the number of supported connections by 500 times. The new system also supports hitless bandwidth adjustment, from 2 Mbps to 100 Gbps, for no service interruption and a full use of network resources. The system also provides ultra-lower transport latency.
The AirPon system will help mobile operators quickly develop high-quarter gigabit fibre broadband services. It includes Huawei’s OptiXstar home terminals.
