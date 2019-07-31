Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Huawei takes top spot in global smartphone market for first time in Q2

Thursday 30 July 2020 | 09:49 CET | News

Despite the US restrictions on the company, Huawei has succeeded in taking the top spot in the global smartphone market, according to figures from Canalys. The market researcher estimates Huweai shipped more smartphones worldwide than any other vendor for the first time in Q2 2020, marking the first quarter in nine years that a company other than Samsung or Apple led the market. 

Huawei shipped an estimated 55.8 million devices in the quarter, down 5 percent year on year. Samsung came second with 53.7 million smartphones, down 30 percent from a year earlier. 

Huawei's resilience was due to its strong position in China, where its shipments rose 8 percent in Q2. This offset an estimated 27 percent fall in its shipments abroad. Canalys estimates over 70 percent of Huawei's smartphone ssales are now in mainland China. 

The market researcher said the situation would likely not have happened without the Covid-19 pandemic. Huawei profited from the strong recovery in the Chinese economy, while Samsung has a very small presence in China, with less than 1 percent market share, and suffered from the restrictions in key markets such as the US, India, Brazil and Europe. 

As a result, it will be hard for Huawei to maintain its lead in the long term. Its major channel partners in key regions such as Europe are increasingly wary of stocking Huawei devices, taking on fewer models and bringing in new brands to reduce risk, Canalys said. "Strength in China alone will not be enough to sustain Huawei at the top once the global economy starts to recover."


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Samsung improves margins on lower sales in Q2, sees gradual recovery in H2
Published 30 Jul 2020 08:45 CET | World
Samsung Electronics reported higher earnings for the second quarter, helped by continued demand for its memory chips as well as a ...

Global 5G smartphone production to reach 235 million in 2020 - research
Published 22 Jul 2020 16:57 CET | World
Yearly 5G smartphone production is expected to reach 235 million units in 2020, an 18.9 percent penetration rate, according to ...

Huawei posts revenues up 13% in H1 after better Q2
Published 14 Jul 2020 08:44 CET | World
Huawei announced revenues of CNY 454 billion for the first half of 2020, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier. The figures suggest ...

Global smartphone sales fall 20% in Q1, Xiaomi outperforms
Published 01 Jun 2020 10:15 CET | World
Global smartphone sales dropped 20.2 percent year-on-year to 299.1 million units, according to Gartner. The global ...

Global smartphone shipments down 11.7% in Q1 on Covid-19 impact - IDC
Published 01 May 2020 15:24 CET | World
Global smartphone shipments fell by 11.7 percent year-on-year in Q1 2020 to 275.8 million units, according to IDC. This largest ...

Samsung, Huawei account for nearly 7 in 10 global 5G phone shipments in Q1
Published 29 Apr 2020 09:48 CET | World
Samsung has become the early leader of the 5G smartphone market, shipping 8.3 million handsets across the world during the first ...

Global smartphone market grows 1% in Q3 - Canalys
Published 31 Oct 2019 10:40 CET | World
The global smartphone market returned to growth in the third quarter for the first time in two years, with shipments up 1 percent ...

Samsung, Huawei grow in contracting smartphone market in Q2 - Canalys
Published 31 Jul 2019 10:32 CET | World
Samsung and Huawei managed to grow smartphone shipments in the second quarter despite a 2 percent overall decline in the global ...





Related Info

Samsung improves margins on lower sales in Q2, sees gradual recovery in H2
08:45 | World | News
Global 5G smartphone production to reach 235 million in 2020 - research
22 Jul | World | News
Huawei posts revenues up 13% in H1 after better Q2
14 Jul | World | News
Global smartphone sales fall 20% in Q1, Xiaomi outperforms
1 Jun | World | News
Global smartphone shipments down 11.7% in Q1 on Covid-19 impact - IDC
1 May | World | News
Samsung, Huawei account for nearly 7 in 10 global 5G phone shipments in Q1
29 Apr | World | News
Global smartphone market grows 1% in Q3 - Canalys
31 Oct 2019 | World | News
Samsung, Huawei grow in contracting smartphone market in Q2 - Canalys
31 Jul 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Amazon Q2
30 Jul Crown Castle Q2
30 Jul DSP Group Q2
30 Jul 8x8 fiscal Q1
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice Europe Q2 2020
30 Jul Telesat Q2 2020
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2020
30 Jul Comcast Q2 2020
30 Jul Millicom Q2 2020
30 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2020
30 Jul TIM Brasil Q2 2020
30 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2020
30 Jul Apple fiscal Q3
30 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
30 Jul Telefonica Q2 2020
30 Jul Meetup Americas
30 Jul Singtel AGM
31 Jul Proximus Q2 2020
31 Jul BT fiscal Q1
31 Jul Charter Q2 2020
31 Jul MediaTek Q2 2020
31 Jul Nokia Q2 2020
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2020
03 Aug Harmonic Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now