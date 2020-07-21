Edition: International
Huawei to invest over USD 1 bln in self-driving, electric car components

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 08:23 CET | News
Huawei will invest USD 1 billion on researching self-driving and electric-car technologies, the company's rotating chairman Eric Xu told analysts. The company will partner with three automakers initially to make self-driving cars that carry the Huawei name as a sub-brand, including getting its logo onto cars that adopt its autonomous driving technology, Bloomberg reports. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: China
