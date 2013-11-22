Edition: International
Wireless

Huawei to locate its first 5G European equipment factory in north east France

Monday 21 December 2020 | 08:35 CET | News
Huawei said that its planned French 4G/5G equipment factory will be located in a business park near the town of Brumath (Grand-Est region), close to the German border between Strasbourg and Haguenau. In a joint statement with French local authorities, the Chinese group confirmed that it will invest EUR 200 million in the project and create initially 300 direct jobs, rising to 500 in the long-term.

