Wireless

ICASA to publish invitations to bid for high-demand spectrum and wireless open access network by 30 September

Friday 4 September 2020 | 10:04 CET | News

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has declared that the Invitation To Apply (ITA) for both the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) and the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, also known as high-demand spectrum, will be published no later than 30 September.

ICASA had highlighted a delay on 02 July. It was caused by factors such as priority for the release of Covid-19 emergency spectrum, extra considerations particularly on the viability of the WOAN, and the fact that its council was almost inquorate for nearly three months.

ICASA plans to release spectrum in the 2020/21 financial year. Because of the delay to the ITAs, the auction for high-demand spectrum, originally expected in December, will be completed by 31 March 2021 at the latest. In line with processes to develop the ITAs, the regulator considered and analysed all representations responding to the Information Memorandum (IM). A document stating ICASA's positions on the comments received will be published concurrently with the ITA.

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

South African minister reiterates benefits of wholesale open access mobile network
Published 31 Aug 2020 10:14 CET | South Africa
The South African government has reiterated its support for licensing a wholesale open access network (WOAN) as a way to promote ...

South African mobile operators seek lower spectrum prices - study
Published 17 Aug 2020 10:23 CET | South Africa
South Africa's mobile operators are calling for lower spectrum pricing, saying high fees may be a barrier to 5G growth, according ...

ICASA announces delay in mobile spectrum award process
Published 03 Jul 2020 09:17 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) says it's preparing to publish the invitation to apply for new ...

South Africa to end temporary free spectrum in November ahead of auction
Published 20 May 2020 09:44 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) says that the temporary free spectrum that was released in the ...

ICASA receives 35 applications for spectrum under emergency regulations

Published 14 Apr 2020 09:16 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said it has received about 35 applications in response to the ...





