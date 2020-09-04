ICASA to publish invitations to bid for high-demand spectrum and wireless open access network by 30 September

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has declared that the Invitation To Apply (ITA) for both the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) and the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, also known as high-demand spectrum, will be published no later than 30 September.
ICASA had highlighted a delay on 02 July. It was caused by factors such as priority for the release of Covid-19 emergency spectrum, extra considerations particularly on the viability of the WOAN, and the fact that its council was almost inquorate for nearly three months.
ICASA plans to release spectrum in the 2020/21 financial year. Because of the delay to the ITAs, the auction for high-demand spectrum, originally expected in December, will be completed by 31 March 2021 at the latest. In line with processes to develop the ITAs, the regulator considered and analysed all representations responding to the Information Memorandum (IM). A document stating ICASA's positions on the comments received will be published concurrently with the ITA.
