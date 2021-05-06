Edition: International
Ice Group adds 11,000 subscribers in Q1, hits record EBITDA as on-net traffic rises

Thursday 6 May 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Ice Group has reported record adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 of NOK 86 million, up from NOK 4 million in Q1 2020. It lifted operating revenue by 12 percent year on year and added 11,000 new subscribers to reach 650,000 on 31 March. The new national roaming agreement (NRA) that came into effect on 01 January 2021 reduced costs substantially and the EBITDA margin improved to 16 percent from 1 percent a year earlier.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ice Group
Countries: Norway
