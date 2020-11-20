Ice Group CFO resigns to take up new role elsewhere from March

Ice Group has announced the resignation of CFO Henning Karlsrud with effect from 01 March 2021, saying that he has accepted a position elsewhere. Karlsrud will continue as CFO during his notice period, or until a successor is in place. If necessary, he will support Ice on an ad-hoc basis after that date.
CEO Eivind Helgaker thanked Karlsrud for his contributions over the past three years, referring to the demerger of Ice, the listing on Oslo Axess and the debt and equity issues. Helgaker added that Ice will immediately start the process of recruiting his replacement.
Karlsrud said that over the last three years, Ice has simplified the company structure and strategy, expanded its market share to 11 percent and taken the company to EBITDA break-even. He added that the decision to leave has not been easy.
