Wireless

Ice Group posts positive Q4 adjusted EBITDA as revenue rises 15%, names interim CFO and mulls bond issue

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
Ice Group has reported a 15 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue, its best ever EBITDA and the addition of 20,000 subscribers, as it announced the appointment of Per Heyeraas as interim chief financial officer (CFO) and said it is sounding out interest for a potential NOK 1.40 billion senior secured four-year floating rate bond issue to redeem an outstanding bond.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ice Group
Countries: Norway
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

