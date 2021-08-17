Edition: International
Ice reaches record adjusted EBITDA in Q2, lifts revenues 13% as it adds 13,000 subscribers

Tuesday 17 August 2021 | 09:47 CET | News
Ice Group has reported record high adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 and said it gained 13,000 new customers. Total operating revenue climbed 13 percent and smartphone service revenue was up 14 percent. It attributed its higher operating margins to long-term efforts to improve its customer offering, network performance, cost position and customer growth.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ice Group
Countries: Norway
