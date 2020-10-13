Edition: International
Ice starts 5G services in Norway; considers debt swap, share sale to meet new funding plan

Thursday 18 November 2021 | 09:56 CET | News
Norwegian mobile operator Ice Group has announced a 11 percent year-on-year rise in third quarter operating revenues and the addition of 14,000 subscribers during the quarter. Alongside the results, the company announced it's considering funding alternatives, including a potential NOK 2.50 billion equity raising and a swap of existing debt for equity. It added that its 5G network in Oslo has become commercially available after the pilot phase.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ice Group
Countries: Norway
