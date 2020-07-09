Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

IFC backs Jordanian govt to invite bids to expand national broadband network via PPP

Thursday 9 July 2020 | 09:47 CET | News

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) have signed an agreement to attract private sector participation to expand and run high-speed internet networks to boost connectivity, improve digital services and create jobs. IFC will work with the ministry to launch a competitive and transparent tender for a public-private partnership (PPP) to operate, commercialise, finance and extend the national broadband network (NBN), a fibre-optic open access data network currently under development.

As the lead transaction adviser, IFC will help structure the PPP to attract potential international and regional private investment, the first PPP in the Jordanian ICT sector. The NBN will boost broadband penetration and affordability for households, and businesses, provide sufficient infrastructure for 5G operators and supply fast connectivity to about 5,000 public sites, including schools, healthcare centres and government offices. 

The NBN already includes more than 5,500 km of fibre-optic networks throughout the country and should reach 7,000 km by 2021, said Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Mothanna Gharaibeh. 




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Countries: Jordan
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Jordan regulator probes prepaid card prices, says hikes limited to e-payments
Published 17 Jun 2020 15:18 CET | Jordan
An investigation by Jordan's Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) into complaints about an increase in the price of ...

Jordanian mobile wallet numbers grow 25% in first 4 months, transaction value up 230%
Published 03 Jun 2020 11:26 CET | Jordan
There has been a rise in use of mobile money in Jordan after the government encouraged remote payments, Verdict reported. It said ...

Orange Jordan welcomes TRC decision to provide more bandwidth

Published 27 Mar 2020 10:48 CET | Jordan
Orange Jordan has commended the decision by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) to provide more bandwidth during ...

Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy migrates to Nutanix enterprise cloud
Published 03 Feb 2020 14:37 CET | Jordan
Nutanix has announced that Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) has successfully completed its ...





Related Info

Jordan regulator probes prepaid card prices, says hikes limited to e-payments
17 Jun | Jordan | News
Jordanian mobile wallet numbers grow 25% in first 4 months, transaction value up 230%
3 Jun | Jordan | News
Orange Jordan welcomes TRC decision to provide more bandwidth
27 Mar | Jordan | News
Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy migrates to Nutanix enterprise cloud
3 Feb | Jordan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Jul Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
16 Jul Netflix Q2 2020
16 Jul Telenor Q2 2020
16 Jul Doro Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now