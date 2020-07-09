IFC backs Jordanian govt to invite bids to expand national broadband network via PPP

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) have signed an agreement to attract private sector participation to expand and run high-speed internet networks to boost connectivity, improve digital services and create jobs. IFC will work with the ministry to launch a competitive and transparent tender for a public-private partnership (PPP) to operate, commercialise, finance and extend the national broadband network (NBN), a fibre-optic open access data network currently under development.
As the lead transaction adviser, IFC will help structure the PPP to attract potential international and regional private investment, the first PPP in the Jordanian ICT sector. The NBN will boost broadband penetration and affordability for households, and businesses, provide sufficient infrastructure for 5G operators and supply fast connectivity to about 5,000 public sites, including schools, healthcare centres and government offices.
The NBN already includes more than 5,500 km of fibre-optic networks throughout the country and should reach 7,000 km by 2021, said Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Mothanna Gharaibeh.
