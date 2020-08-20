Edition: International
IHS offers 22.5 mln shares in IPO at price estimated between USD 21 and USD 24

Monday 4 October 2021 | 14:45 CET | News
IHS Holding said it has commenced its initial public offering (IPO) of 22.50 million ordinary shares, 18.0 million of which are being offered by IHS Towers and 4.50 million by certain other shareholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.70 million more shares from IHS Towers and 675,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholders at the IPO price, currently estimated at between USD 21.00 and USD 24.00 per share.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: IHS / IHS Towers
Countries: World
Related

IHS Towers files for IPO on New York Stock Exchange
Published 17 Sep 2021 11:58 CET | Africa
IHS Holding has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a potential IPO on the ...

IHS Towers expands in Brazil and Colombia with Centennial Towers acquisition
Published 12 Apr 2021 09:59 CET | Brazil
IHS Towers has further expanded its Latin American telecommunications infrastructure portfolio with the acquisition of Centennial ...

IHS Towers acquires 1,000-site Skysites business in Brazil

Published 08 Jan 2021 08:45 CET | Brazil
IHS Holding (his) has completed the acquisition of Skysites Holdings, a specialist provider of small cells and urban ...

IHS Holding mulls IPO in US
Published 20 Aug 2020 09:39 CET | Africa
African mobile infrastructure company IHS Holding has announced that it is exploring a potential registered initial public ...





