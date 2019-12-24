Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Iliad posts 5% organic revenue growth in Q1, sees faster profitability in Italy

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 11:00 CET | News
Iliad generated revenues of EUR 1.85 billion for the three months to March across its French, Italian and Polish operations, up 4.8 percent organically (+7.7% in Q4). On a reported basis, group revenues increased 33.6 percent year-on-year, reflecting the contribution of Play in Poland (consolidated since 18 November). Commenting on the full-year outlook, the company confirmed that Iliad Italia should achieve profitability earlier than expected, guiding for positive EBITDAaL in the second quarter and in 2021 as a whole. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Free / Free Mobile / Iliad
Countries: Europe / France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Iliad Italia sales up 25% in Q1, adds over 300,000 new subs
Published 18 May 2021 09:55 CET | Italy
France's Iliad reported that its Iliad Italia subsidiary added another 305,000 customers in the first quarter of 2021, reaching a ...

Free Mobile's 5G network reaches 52% population coverage thanks to 700 MHz roll-out
Published 14 May 2021 16:17 CET | France
Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile is marketing its 5G network as the largest in France in terms of cell sites. It is the only French ...

Iliad subsidiary Free enters B2B market with Freebox Pro quad-play bundle
Published 23 Mar 2021 12:50 CET | France
French operator Free has launched its first fixed broadband package in the non-residential market. Named 'Freebox Pro', the new ...

Iliad posts organic revenue up 8% in Q4 on Italian expansion
Published 16 Mar 2021 10:41 CET | France
Iliad has reported group revenues of EUR 1.67 billion for the three months to December, including the contribution of Polish ...

Iliad completes EUR 2 bln sale of mobile towers to Cellnex
Published 24 Dec 2019 10:16 CET | Europe
Iliad has announced the completion of its deal with Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom, unveiled on 07 May. The ...





Related Info

Iliad Italia sales up 25% in Q1, adds over 300,000 new subs
09:55 | Italy | News
Free Mobile's 5G network reaches 52% population coverage thanks to 700 MHz roll-out
14 May | France | News
Iliad subsidiary Free enters B2B market with Freebox Pro quad-play bundle
23 Mar | France | News
Iliad posts organic revenue up 8% in Q4 on Italian expansion
16 Mar | France | News
Iliad completes EUR 2 bln sale of mobile towers to Cellnex
24 Dec 2019 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 May RSA Conference
18 May Vodacom FY results
18 May Vodafone FY results
18 May iQiyi Q1
18 May Baidu Q1 2021
18 May MTS Q1 2021
18 May Iliad Q1 2021
18 May Google I/O
19 May Analog Devices Q2
19 May TIM Q1 2021
19 May Cisco fiscal Q3
19 May Qualcomm 5G Summit
20 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
20 May Nkom 2020 telecoms statistics
20 May Bouygues Telecom Q1 2021
20 May Altice France Q1 2021
20 May Poly investors day
20 May Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets day
20 May Shaw EGM on Rogers merger
20 May Telefonica Deutschland AGM
24 May Telkom FY results
25 May Axiata Q1 2021
25 May Tele2 capital markets day
25 May Asia-Pacific Spectrum Management Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now