Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Iliad service revenues up 6% organically in Q3, mobile net adds reach 550,000

Tuesday 16 November 2021 | 10:22 CET | News
Iliad said that its service revenues rose 5.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.78 billion in the three months to September, on a pro forma like-for-like basis (+6.3% in Q2). The positive performance was supported by customer gains and ARPU growth across its operations in France, Italy and Poland. The group highlighted that it gained market share in each of these countries, after overall mobile customers recorded a net increase of 552,000 in the quarter to reach 33.7 million. On a reported basis, the group's consolidated revenues rose 34.6 percent to EUR 1.91 billion, mainly reflecting the

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Free / Free Mobile / Iliad
Countries: Europe / France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Bouygues Telecom underlying service revenues up 5% for first nine months of 2021
Published 16 Nov 2021 12:11 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom generated service revenues of EUR 4.16 billion in the nine months to September, up 5 percent ...

Iliad Italia sales up 21% in Q3, tops 8 mln customers
Published 16 Nov 2021 10:10 CET | Italy
France's Iliad reported that its Iliad Italia subsidiary added another 345,000 customers in the third quarter of 2021 to reach ...

French network operators add over 1,100 5G cell sites in October
Published 08 Nov 2021 12:27 CET | France
The number of 5G cell sites emitting a signal across mainland France increased by 1,135 during October to a total of 19,824 as of ...

Iliad's Free wins EUR 1 mln damage claim against SFR over misleading 'fibre' marketing
Published 05 Nov 2021 08:32 CET | France
French operator Free has been awarded EUR 1 million for non-material damages from rival SFR, reports Capital. The claim was part ...

Iliad's French brand Free Pro reaches 10,000 B2B clients
Published 22 Oct 2021 11:05 CET | France
Free Pro, the B2B brand within Iliad's French operations, has signed up 10,000 customers since its launch on 23 March. Free Pro's ...

Iliad subsidiary Free reaches 1 mln downloads for Ligue 1 highlights app
Published 20 Oct 2021 09:58 CET | France
Thomas Reynaud, CEO of French operator Free, told Europe 1 that the app for the Ligue 1 highlights service recently crossed the ...





Related Info

Bouygues Telecom underlying service revenues up 5% for first nine months of 2021
12:11 | France | News
Iliad Italia sales up 21% in Q3, tops 8 mln customers
10:10 | Italy | News
French network operators add over 1,100 5G cell sites in October
8 Nov | France | News
Iliad's Free wins EUR 1 mln damage claim against SFR over misleading 'fibre' marketing
5 Nov | France | News
Iliad's French brand Free Pro reaches 10,000 B2B clients
22 Oct | France | News
Iliad subsidiary Free reaches 1 mln downloads for Ligue 1 highlights app
20 Oct | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov OVHcloud FY results
16 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2021
16 Nov Iliad Q3 2021
16 Nov Samsung Electronics Investors Forum
16 Nov Telecoms World Asia
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
17 Nov Nvidia fiscal Q3
17 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
17 Nov MTS Q3 2021
17 Nov Baidu Q3 2021
17 Nov iQiyi Q3 2021
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
18 Nov FCC meeting
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
22 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
23 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
23 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
23 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2021
23 Nov 5G Expo Europe 2021
23 Nov Blockchain Expo Europe 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now