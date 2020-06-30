India bans China's TikTok, WeChat apps, citing sovereignty, safety concerns

The Ministry of Information Technology said the move comes after complaints about unauthorised use and storage of data. The ministry in particular flagged the fact that data was taken out of Indian data centres and stored, and probably used, elsewhere. The government says it wants to make sure India’s sovereignty is safe, as well as the privacy of its citizens. "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concerns which requires emergency measures," the ministry said.
The move also comes amid the recent border clashes between China and India. “This is India’s first salvo to China after the border clashes, showing that India has a diverse range of retaliatory options,” one official told the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for Bytedance, owner of TikTok, said its roughly 2,000 employees in India are “committed to working with the government to demonstrate our dedication to user security and our commitment to the country overall.”
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions