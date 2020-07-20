Edition: International
India completes spectrum auction, raises INR 778 billion

Wednesday 3 March 2021 | 07:23 CET | News
Indian operators Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have won spectrum in the government's latest auction. India auctioned spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands. The auction for 2,251.25 MHz of spectrum was held on 1 March. The Indian government raised more than INR 778 billion in this spectrum auction.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel / Bharti Airtel / Reliance Jio / Vodafone Idea
Countries: India
