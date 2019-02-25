Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

India ready to start 5G trials, allows Huawei to participate

Thursday 2 January 2020 | 09:41 CET | News

India's telecom minister has met with the major mobile operators and invited them to start testing 5G services. The government also confirmed that Huawei would be allowed to participate in the trials. 

The meeting was chaired by telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and was attended by senior representatives of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and all equipment vendors, including Huawei, reports Live Mint. The department of telecom expects to allocate spectrum soon for trials, which should begin in Q1, ahead of plans for a spectrum auction by April.

Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said earlier that 5G spectrum for trials would be available to all players.

The decision was welcomed by Huawei India in a statement, as well as comments from the Chinese ambassador in India on Twitter. Huawei is already active in the country, where it has deployed 4G networks for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. 

"Glad to know all players got equal chance to participate in 5G trial in India. A welcome move conducive to initiatives like Digital India," said Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong in a social media message.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bharti Airtel / Huawei / Reliance Jio / Vodafone Idea
Countries: India
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

India's Airtel adopts Ericsson's 5G-ready Cloud Packet Core platform
Published 16 Oct 2019 11:34 CET | India
Indian operator Bharti Airtel has selected Ericsson to deploy its 5G-ready Cloud Packet Core in Airtel's pan-India core network. ...

Jio, Samsung demo 5G, LTE use cases at IMC 2019
Published 15 Oct 2019 15:23 CET | India
Samsung and Jio will jointly exhibit live applications of 5G. The trial will feature services from Samsung Networks' 5G product ...

Huawei mulls 'no backdoor' agreement with Indian government
Published 15 Oct 2019 09:38 CET | India
China's Huawei is willing to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with the Indian government, in an attempt to fight the recent ...

Bharti India, Huawei complete 5G microwave MIMO deployment

Published 30 Sep 2019 09:13 CET | India
Bharti India and Huawei have jointly deployed a 5G microwave MIMO service. Bharti India deployed more than 100 hops of MIMO ...

India to offer licenses for 5G trials
Published 31 Jul 2019 07:54 CET | India
India has issued guidelines for 5G trials across all available spectrum bands, without restricting any domestic company from ...

BSNL to develop '5G Corridor' in Delhi
Published 15 May 2019 11:16 CET | India
This "5G corridor" is expected to start from the Ministry of Communications premises or Sanchar Bhawan at Ashoka Road to BSNL ...

India's Airtel to trial Nokia 5G-ready fronthaul service

Published 25 Feb 2019 06:53 CET | India
Nokia announced that Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel will trial its homogenous fronthaul service which can support 4G, 5G ...

India to deploy 5G networks by 2020
Published 25 Feb 2019 06:25 CET | India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a white paper on 'Enabling 5G in India'. Globally, full scale ...





Related Info

India's Airtel adopts Ericsson's 5G-ready Cloud Packet Core platform
16 Oct 2019 | India | News
Jio, Samsung demo 5G, LTE use cases at IMC 2019
15 Oct 2019 | India | News
Huawei mulls 'no backdoor' agreement with Indian government
15 Oct 2019 | India | News
Bharti India, Huawei complete 5G microwave MIMO deployment
30 Sep 2019 | India | News
India to offer licenses for 5G trials
31 Jul 2019 | India | News
BSNL to develop '5G Corridor' in Delhi
15 May 2019 | India | News
India's Airtel to trial Nokia 5G-ready fronthaul service
25 Feb 2019 | India | News
India to deploy 5G networks by 2020
25 Feb 2019 | India | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now