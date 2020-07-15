Edition: International
Jio launches new smartphone powered by Android-based Pragati OS

Tuesday 2 November 2021 | 08:09 CET | News
Reliance Industries has announced the JioPhone Next smartphone, developed in partnership with Google. It's powered by an Android-based operating system dubbed 'Pragati' and loaded with languages and features designed for Indian smartphone users. Pricing starts at INR 1,999 upfront with a Jio financing plan, or INR 6,499 (EUR 75) in cash. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / Qualcomm / Reliance Industries / Reliance Jio
Countries: India
Related

Rakuten delays 4G network expansion target to March 2022 amid global chip shortage
Published 26 Oct 2021 09:52 CET | Japan
Rakuten Group has delayed its target to expand its mobile network coverage across Japan, due to the global chip shortage slowing ...

Jio, Google's smartphone JioPhone Next in advanced trials in India

Published 17 Sep 2021 04:32 CET | India
Jio and Google have announced that they have made considerable progress towards launching the JioPhone Next smartphone. The ...

Airtel to launch co-branded bundled smartphone with Lava, Karbonn or HMD - report
Published 14 Sep 2021 04:37 CET | India
Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel plans to launch a co-branded smartphone in partnership with handset makers. Airtel has ...

Reliance Jio postpones JioPhone Next launch amid global chip shortage
Published 13 Sep 2021 04:38 CET | India
Indian operator Reliance Jio has confirmed that the launch of its JioPhone Next smartphone will be delayed by a few weeks, before ...

Reliance Jio to offer mobile phones locked with Jio SIMs at offline stores

Published 31 Aug 2021 10:40 CET | India
Reliance Industries has unveils a new offline retail strategy, under which its Reliance Jio mobile unit targets India's 250 ...

Google buys stake in Jio for USD 4.5 bln, to partner on affordable smartphone
Published 15 Jul 2020 13:17 CET | India
Google is the latest company to invest in Jio Platforms, the Indian company owned by Reliance Industries which owns the mobile ...





