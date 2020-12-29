Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Indosat, 3 Indonesia complete merger to create new number 2 on market

Tuesday 4 January 2022 | 12:14 CET | News
Ooredoo and and CK Hutchison announced that they have completed the merger of their Indonesian mobile businesses, Indosat Ooredoo and 3 Indonesia, following all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. This creates the second-largest mobile operator in the country, with estimated annual revenue of USD 3 billion.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Indonesia / Indosat / Ooredoo
Countries: Indonesia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Indosat Ooredoo shareholders approve merger with 3 Indonesia
Published 29 Dec 2021 12:05 CET | Indonesia
The shareholders of Indosat Ooredoo have approved the Indonesian operator's merger with rival Tri Indonesia. Ooredoo announced ...

Ooredoo, CK Hutchison sign USD 6 billion merger of Indonesian mobile operators
Published 16 Sep 2021 15:44 CET | Indonesia
CK Hutchison and Ooredoo have signed the agreement to merge their businesses in Indonesia. The merged company, bringing together ...

CK Hutchison, Ooredoo extend talks on merger of Indonesian telecom businesses
Published 16 Aug 2021 16:21 CET | Indonesia
CK Hutchison said it has agreed with Ooredooto to extend the period of negotiations on the potential transaction to combine PT ...

CK Hutchison, Ooredoo to extend merger negotiations in Indonesia until 30 June
Published 29 Apr 2021 09:42 CET | Indonesia | Update: 29 Apr 2021 09:59 CET
CK Hutchison has agreed with Ooredoo to extend the period of negotiations on a potential transaction to combine their respective ...

Ooredoo, CK Hutchison start talks on merger of Indosat, 3 Indonesia
Published 29 Dec 2020 08:54 CET | Indonesia
Ooredoo and CK Hutchison have agreed to merge their mobile operators in Indonesia, namely Indosat and Hutchison 3 Indonesia. The ...





Related Info

Indosat Ooredoo shareholders approve merger with 3 Indonesia
29 Dec 2021 | Indonesia | News
Ooredoo, CK Hutchison sign USD 6 billion merger of Indonesian mobile operators
16 Sep 2021 | Indonesia | News
CK Hutchison, Ooredoo extend talks on merger of Indonesian telecom businesses
16 Aug 2021 | Indonesia | News
CK Hutchison, Ooredoo to extend merger negotiations in Indonesia until 30 June
29 Apr 2021 | Indonesia | News
Ooredoo, CK Hutchison start talks on merger of Indosat, 3 Indonesia
29 Dec 2020 | Indonesia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Jan CES
11 Jan TD Synnex fiscal Q4
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now