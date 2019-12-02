Edition: International
Indosat Ooredoo signs USD 750 mln deal to sell over 4,200 towers to EdgePoint

Tuesday 30 March 2021 | 14:50 CET | News
Indosat Ooredoo has announced the signing of a sale and leaseback agreement with EdgePoint Indonesia for more than 4,200 telecommunications towers. Indosat Ooredoo has agreed to sell the towers in a transaction valued at USD 750 million, including a supplementary offer, making it one of the largest deals of its kind in Asia. The tower sale will unlock capital to build on Indosat Ooredoo's growth momentum through improvements to its network performance and the launch of new digital services.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Indosat / Ooredoo
Countries: Indonesia
