Inmarsat names former Nokia head Suri as CEO

Thursday 25 February 2021 | 10:03 CET | News
Inmarsat appointed former Nokia head Rajeev Suri as CEO and a director of Connect Bidco, the holding company for Inmarsat, effective from 1 March. Suri replaces Rupert Pearce who will stop acting as CEO from 28 February.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Inmarsat / Nokia / Nokia Siemens Networks / Siemens
Countries: World
