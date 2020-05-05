Intel confirms acquisition of Moovit for USD 900 million

Intel has confirmed the acquisition of mobility applications developer Moovit for USD 900 million, or USD 840 million net of Intel Capital's profit on its initial stake. Moovit is expected to add to Intel's ADAS business Mobileye and its plan to become a complete mobility provider.
Moovit is described as a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, best known for its mobile application of the same name that provides public transit and navigation data in 3,100 cities around the world. Intel said the app will remain available to its more than 800 million users under the same conditions.
In the past 24 months, Moovit has achieved a seven-times increase in users, Intel said. The company has also signed partnership agreements with major ride-sharing operators and mobility ecosystem companies for analytics, routing, optimization and operations for MaaS.
With Mobileye, Intel enables advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which are already deployed on nearly 60 million vehicles with more than 25 automaker partners. With this acquisition, Mobileye will be able to use Moovit’s large proprietary transportation data set to optimize predictive technologies based on customer demand and traffic patterns, as well as tap into Moovit’s transit data repository of more than 7,500 key transit agencies and operators, and improve the consumer experience for users worldwide. Intel estimates the ADAS, data and MaaS technologies together represent an opportunity totaling more than USD 230 billion by 2030.
Moovit was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, with approximately 200 employees. Upon close, Moovit will join the Mobileye business while retaining its brand and existing partnerships.
