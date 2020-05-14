Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Video

Intelsat reaches debt restructuring deal, sees Chapter 11 exit by year-end

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 11:22 CET | News
Intelsat announced a deal with its main creditors to restructure its debt, putting the satellite company on a path to exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by year-end. It's filed the proposed restructuring plan with the court in Virginia managing its bankruptcy proceedings for approval.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Intelsat
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Intelsat proposes fresh restructuring plan to bankruptcy court, with goal to halve debt
Published 12 Feb 2021 16:02 CET | World
Intelsat is filing a proposed restructuring plan, as part of its Chapter 11 proceedings pending before the US bankruptcy court ...

Intelsat buys Gogo commercial aviation ops for USD 400 mln in cash
Published 01 Sep 2020 09:02 CET | World | Update: 01 Sep 2020 11:15 CET
Satellite operator Intelsat has signed a definitive agreement to buy the commercial aviation business of Gogo for USD 400 ...

Intelsat starts clearing C-band, making way for 5G
Published 27 May 2020 09:07 CET | United States
Intelsat said it has filed a written commitment with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it will participate in the ...

Intelsat files for Chapter 11 protection to restructure debt
Published 14 May 2020 09:14 CET | United States
Intelsat has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US in order to restructure its debt. The company said it needs to ...





Related Info

Intelsat proposes fresh restructuring plan to bankruptcy court, with goal to halve debt
12 Feb | World | News
Intelsat buys Gogo commercial aviation ops for USD 400 mln in cash
1 Sep 2020 | World | News
Intelsat starts clearing C-band, making way for 5G
27 May 2020 | United States | News
Intelsat files for Chapter 11 protection to restructure debt
14 May 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Gamescom
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
27 Aug Salt Q2 2021
30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
02 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
02 Sep Broadcom fiscal Q3
02 Sep Ooma fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now