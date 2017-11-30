Edition: International
Wireless

Intel, Vivo, Amdocs, MediaTek withdraw from Mobile World Congress

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 08:53 CET | News
InterDigital is the latest company to withdraw from Mobile World Congress, concerned about the continuing coronavirus outbreak. CEO William Merritt said the company will be reaching out to its various stakeholders to discuss better ways of showing new technologies to them. The company does plan to take part in the important discussions “that always take place in Barcelona,” the CEO said. 

Amdocs also issued a statement saying it would not attend MWC due to health concerns. Instead, it will visit customers at their offices to present its products. Commscope said it is looking at similar options, after deciding not to attend in Barcelona, and MediaTek posted the same type of statement on Twitter, saying it's withdrawing from the event. Ciena said it would put the health of its employees, customers and partners first and would not attend MWC either. 

Intel has also announced its cancellation, Venturebeat reported, while Vivo has withdrawn the debut of its new Apex 2020 concept phone in Barcelona, the Verge reported. According to TechCrunch, other companies that have decided not to attend include Iconectiv, F5 Networks, Dali Wireless and Accedian. 

TCL said it will not be holding a press conference at the show but that it still plans to attend. Oppo said it will participate, complying with health safeguards.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amdocs / Ciena / CommScope / F5 Networks / Iconectiv / Intel / InterDigital / MediaTek / Oppo / TCL / Vivo / Xiaomi
Countries: World
