Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Iranian cabinet adopts law to renationalise fixed network infrastructure

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
The Iranian government has adopted major legislation allowing the renationalisation of infrastructure used for delivery of fixed internet services in the country, PressTV reported. Telecoms minister Mohammad Javad Azari said that the legislation adopted in a cabinet meeting on 13 June would enable the government to take back control of physical hardware and transmission equipment used for delivery of fixed data services.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: TCI
Countries: Iran (Islamic Republic of)
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Iranian high-speed internet reaches over 35,000 villages by March
Published 24 Mar 2021 11:28 CET | Iran (Islamic Republic of)
The Iranian government has increased the number of villages with access to high-speed internet across the country from nearly ...

Iranian telecom minister returns to office after appearing before prosecutor

Published 21 Jan 2021 16:07 CET | Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Iran's judiciary has released the country's telecom minister on bail on 20 January after he was summoned for prosecution by the ...





Related Info

Iranian high-speed internet reaches over 35,000 villages by March
24 Mar | Iran (Islamic Republic of) | News
Iranian telecom minister returns to office after appearing before prosecutor
21 Jan | Iran (Islamic Republic of) | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Jun Vodafone investors day
17 Jun Huawei Better World Summit for 5G+AR
18 Jun Freenet AGM
18 Jun Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2021-Q1
21 Jun Vivendi AGM
21 Jun International Telecoms Week
21 Jun European Spectrum Congress
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
23 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now