Israeli govt awards 5G licences to Hot Mobile, Pelephone and Partner Communications

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel has announced that Partner Communications, Pelephone and Hot Mobile have been awarded licences to operate 5G communications networks in the country, Globes reported. The minister said that the State of Israel has lagged behind in the field of infrastructure for more than three decades and that he was committed to quickly reducing the gap and returning to leadership.
Pelephone CEO Ran Guron said that his company’s subscribers would be able to receive 5G services immediately in 150 towns and cities across Israel, according to Globes. Partner Communications CEO Itzik Benbenishti said the announcement was very significant news for all Partner subscribers. Hot Mobile CEO Ilan Brook said that his company was very excited, and that both business and private subscribers would henceforth be able to benefit from 5G services.
